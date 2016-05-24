UPDATE 1-Medical helicopter company Air Methods exploring sale - WSJ
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
May 24 Americas Silver Corp
* Company has agreed to issue up to 33.5 million subscription receipts at a price of c$0.30 per subscription receipt
* Americas silver corp says proceeds will address a large component of initial capital requirements at san rafael
* Americas silver corp says proceeds will address a large component of initial capital requirements at san rafael

* Americas silver corporation announces concurrent financing
* Reached an agreement with National Hockey League for live streaming rights to NY Rangers, NJ Devils, NY Islanders, Buffalo Sabres games
* Autonation Inc - Mike Jackson will continue as chairman and chief executive officer of Autonation.