May 24 (Reuters) -

* Net Element Inc will effect a one-for-ten reverse stock split

* Net Element Inc - Common stock will open for trading on NASDAQ capital market on May 25, 2016 on a post-split basis

* Net Element Inc says action will reduce number of shares outstanding as of May 25th, 2016 from approximately 115.2 million to approximately 11.5 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)