May 24 (Reuters) -

* Brandywine realty trust says board of trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share and OP Unit

* Brandywine realty trust increases common quarterly dividend by 6.7% and confirms second quarter 2016 earnings release and conference call