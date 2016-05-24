May 25 Fronsac REIT

* Announced an increase to its annual distribution from 1.55 cents per unit to 1.63 cents per unit, an increase of 5.2 pct

* For Q1 2016, FFO per unit was 0.90 cents

* Fronsac REIT qtrly AFFO/unit 0.0083 cents

* Fronsac REIT announces an increase to its annual distribution and results for Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: