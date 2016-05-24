BRIEF-Capricorn Business Acquisitions to re-price previously announced private placement
* Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. provides update to private placement
May 25 Iron Mountain Inc
* Priced a private offering of a total of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes
* $500 million of 4.375 pct senior notes due 2021 will be guaranteed by its subsidiaries that guarantee each series of its existing notes
* Unit has priced $250 million of 5.375 pct senior notes due 2026
* Iron Mountain Inc prices debt offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ciber inc -entered amendment with wells fargo bank na for company's asset based lending facility
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals