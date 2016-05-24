May 25 Iron Mountain Inc

* Priced a private offering of a total of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes

* $500 million of 4.375 pct senior notes due 2021 will be guaranteed by its subsidiaries that guarantee each series of its existing notes

* Unit has priced $250 million of 5.375 pct senior notes due 2026

* Iron Mountain Inc prices debt offering