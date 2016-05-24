BRIEF-Bombardier and Cityjet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Bombardier and CityJet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
May 24 Timkensteel Corp
* Timkensteel Corp says intends to offer and sell $75 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021 in registered public offering
* Says notes are expected to mature on June 1, 2021
* Intends to use net proceeds received to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its asset-based revolving credit facility
* Timkensteel announces proposed offering of convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday fined Mastercard Inc and UniRush $13 million for a failure with prepaid cards that in 2015 left tens of thousands of people unable to pay bills and access cash.
* Bioanalytical Systems - effective Jan 31, co entered into a fifth forbearance agreement and sixth amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing