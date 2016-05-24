May 24 Hersha Hospitality Trust

* Priced offering of 7 million shares of series d cumulative redeemable preferred shares of beneficial interest, par value $.01 per share

* Priced a public offering for gross proceeds of $175 million

* Hersha hospitality trust prices public offering of 6.50% series d preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)