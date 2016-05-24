BRIEF-CoStar Group's unit acquires Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
May 24 Cninsure Inc
* Qtrly basic net income per ads $0.05
* Cninsure inc says number of active users of cnpad app was 27,905 in q1 of 2016, as compared to 36,679 in q4 of 2015
* Cninsure inc says total net revenues were us$140.8 million for q1 of 2016, representing an increase of 56.7%
* Cninsure reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Sees q2 2016 revenue up about 40 percent
* Q1 revenue rmb 697.5 million
* Enviva partners, lp announces sixth consecutive distribution increase
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.