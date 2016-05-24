BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
May 24 Becker Professional Education
* Purchase price of $330 million
* Becker Professional Education says acquisition will be modestly dilutive to earnings per share in fiscal 2017
* Becker Professional Education says ACAMS is expected to generate fiscal 2017 revenue in low $40 million range
* Deal is expected to be accretive in fiscal 2018 and beyond
* Transaction will be funded through a combination of cash and debt.
* Becker Professional Education to acquire ACAMS
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and also reduced its offer price as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.