BRIEF-CoStar Group's unit acquires Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
May 24 Bunge Ltd
* Approved an increase in company's regular quarterly common share cash dividend, from $0.38 to $0.42 per share
* Bunge Limited increases quarterly dividend on common shares and declares dividends on preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* Enviva partners, lp announces sixth consecutive distribution increase
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.