BlackRock makes energy acquisition as U.S. infrastructure policy looms
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.
May 25 Boston Properties Inc
* Agreed upon gross value for 49.8 pct interest is approximately $511.1 million
* Expects to pay purchase price using existing cash balances
* Boston properties inc says boston properties will be managing partner of joint venture
* Estimates that acquisition will increase its projected 2016 diluted funds from operations by approximately $0.05 per share
* There is currently no debt on property
* Impact of acquisition was not included in Boston properties' most recent earnings guidance issued on April 26, 2016
* Boston Properties set to enter new market; signs agreement to acquire a 49.8 pct interest in Colorado Center in Santa Monica, California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN/ROME, Feb 1 Italy's Atlantia is working on a bid to buy a majority stake in a Mexican toll road operator as the infrastructure group presses ahead with plans to grow outside its home market, three sources close to the matter said.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Arconic Inc Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld, under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, on Wednesday defended the metal maker's performance since spinning off from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp .