BRIEF-CoStar Group's unit acquires Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
May 24 Arianne Phosphate Inc
* Arianne phosphate reports Q1 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share C$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* Enviva partners, lp announces sixth consecutive distribution increase
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.