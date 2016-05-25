May 25 Alliance One International Inc
* Currently closing fiscal year 2016 books and expect sales
of about $1.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA similar to prior year
* Third party investigator determined improper accounting
occurred at Kenyan entity resulting in about $50.8 million of
discrepancies
* Now restated financial results for fiscal years 2012
through 2015 and for q1 of fiscal year 2016
* Alliance one international reports results through the
third quarter of fiscal year 2016
