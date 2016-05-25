May 25 Toro Oil & Gas Ltd :
* Toro Oil & Gas Ltd announces first quarter 2016 financial
and operating results
* Averaged 873 boe/d in production during Q1 2016 compared
to 561 boe/d of production in Q1 2015
* Toro reduced its operating personnel subsequent to end of
quarter
* As result of severely low commodity prices, co elected not
to perform any drilling or significant capital operations in
first half 2016
* Has been advised verbally subsequent to end of quarter
that $18 million development facility will no longer be
available to Toro
* Qtrly production revenue $2.1 million versus $1.7 million
* Qtrly net comprehensive loss per share of $0.03
* Issuance of about 551,000 shares to management, employees,
directors in satisfaction of cash entitlements due to such
individuals
