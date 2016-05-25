BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
May 25 Evine Live Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 sales $167 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects full year sales growth relatively in line with 2015 with improved adjusted ebitda year-over-year
* Says expects Q2 sales growth to be in low single digits
* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA similar to Q1 result in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
