May 25 Tiffany & Co

* "As expected, this was a difficult quarter in terms of both sales and earnings growth."

* Expects diluted eps in q2 to decline by a similar rate as occurred in q1

* Now forecasting full year earnings per diluted share in 2016 to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage

* "we faced numerous challenges, including continued pressure from foreign tourist spending in europe, u.s. And asia, particularly in hong kong"

* Sees fy worldwide net sales declining by a low-single-digit percentage from prior year

* Tiffany & co sees fy 2016 net inventories unchanged from prior year

* Net inventories at april 30, 2016 were 2% lower than prior year

* Tiffany & co sees 2016 capital expenditures of $260 million

* Tiffany & co says in americas, q1 total sales of $403 million were 9% below prior year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.77, revenue view $4.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tiffany reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 sales $891 million versus i/b/e/s view $915.1 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)