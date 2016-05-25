May 25 Tiffany & Co
* "As expected, this was a difficult quarter in terms of
both sales and earnings growth."
* Expects diluted eps in q2 to decline by a similar rate as
occurred in q1
* Now forecasting full year earnings per diluted share in
2016 to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage
* "we faced numerous challenges, including continued
pressure from foreign tourist spending in europe, u.s. And asia,
particularly in hong kong"
* Sees fy worldwide net sales declining by a
low-single-digit percentage from prior year
* Tiffany & co sees fy 2016 net inventories unchanged from
prior year
* Net inventories at april 30, 2016 were 2% lower than prior
year
* Tiffany & co sees 2016 capital expenditures of $260
million
* Tiffany & co says in americas, q1 total sales of $403
million were 9% below prior year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.77, revenue view $4.10
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tiffany reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.69
* Q1 sales $891 million versus i/b/e/s view $915.1 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
