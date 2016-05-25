May 25 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces FDA will not complete the
review of the Eteplirsen new drug application by the PDUFA date
* FDA has communicated that they will continue to work past
pdufa goal date and strive to complete their work in as timely a
manner as possible
* FDA notified co that they are continuing review and
internal discussions related to our pending NDA for Eteplirsen
* fda notified co that it will not be able to complete work
by Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 26,
2016
