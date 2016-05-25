May 25 Heroux-Devtek Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25
* "conditions remain mostly favourable in commercial
aerospace market"
* As at March 31, 2016, Heroux-Devtek's funded backlog stood
at $460 million, versus $459 million at beginning of fiscal year
* "for fiscal year ending march 31, 2017 we anticipate sales
to reach approximately $420 million"
* FY2017 revenue view c$429.3 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Devtek - confident that final assembly of pre-production
shipset will be completed as planned in Q1 of fiscal 2017
* Devtek Inc - production requirements associated to
deliveries for Boeing contract scheduled to begin in early
calendar 2017 will be met
* Devtek reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.25 excluding items
* Q4 sales c$117.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$114.9
million
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)