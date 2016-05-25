BRIEF-Oneok says oneok partners must pay termination fee of up to $300 mln
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kSOr0y) Further company coverage:
May 25 Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd
* Wallbridge Mining enters into agreement to acquire Fenelon gold project in Quebec
* Deal for $3.6 million
* Under terms of LoI purchase price for property, if paid by Wallbridge to Balmoral within 60 days of LoI date, will be $3.4 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kSOr0y) Further company coverage:
* Under arrangement, western resources will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: