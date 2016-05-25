May 25 MTY Food Group Inc
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the shares of
Kahala Brands Ltd
* Total consideration for transaction is estimated at US$300
million
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive.
* MTY Food Group says cash component of consideration will
be financed by MTY's cash on hand and by new credit facility
that is presently being arranged
* Deal with issuance of 2,253,930 shares of MTY and payment
of US$240 million in cash
* During 12 months following acquisition, combined entity is
expected to generate over C$90 million in EBITDA
* During 12 months following acquisition, combined entity is
expected to generate C$250 million in revenues and C$2 billion
in system sales
