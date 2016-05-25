May 25 Terrace Energy Corp :

* Terrace continues restructuring plans and provides update

* Subsidiary was unable to satisfy certain financial ratio covenants set out in credit agreement with its secured lender

* All material capital expenditures have been deferred until late 2017

* Has negotiated right to receive additional distributions of future cash flows from STS after certain financial milestones are achieved

* Management and staff have voluntarily modified their employment contracts to substantially reduce salaries

* Company, on behalf of STS, was able to successfully negotiate settlement of over USD$25 million in secured debt without having to pay cash

* Will continue to work with advisors to evaluate different financial options, including, but not limited to, raising additional capital