BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
May 25 Wellesley Bancorp Inc
* Approved quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders of $0.04 per common share, an increase of $0.01 over prior quarter's dividend
* Announced that, effective july 1, 2016 , board has appointed Michael W. Dvorak as CFO
* Wellesley Bancorp inc says Dvorak is replacing company's current cfo, Gary P. Culyer , who is retiring effective july 1
* Wellesley Bancorp inc says Dvorak is replacing company's current cfo, Gary P. Culyer , who is retiring effective july 1
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent