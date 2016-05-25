EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 25 Williams Companies Inc
* SEC declares registration statement on form s-4 "effective" in proposed acquisition of WILLIAMS by ETE
* WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC - has scheduled a special meeting of stockholders for Williams stockholders to vote on transaction with ETE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says