BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
May 25 Lonestar West Inc
* Lonestar West announces Q1 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue C$11.92 million versus I/B/E/S view C$13.7 million
* Lonestar West Inc qtrly net loss for period was $2.3 million as compared to net income of $210,965 for prior year comparable quarter
* Lonestar West Inc Q1 rev view C$13.7 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent