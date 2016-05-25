May 25 AAON Inc

* AAON announces cash dividend, stock buyback program and changes to the board of directors

* Declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.11 per share or $0.22 annually

* Authorized company to make up to $25.0 million in purchases of company shares

* Angela E. Kouplen, along with two incumbents, Paul K. Lackey, Jr. and A. H. McElroy II, were elected to company's board

* Says all shares purchased will be restored to status of authorized but unissued stock