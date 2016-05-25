BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
May 25 AAON Inc
* AAON announces cash dividend, stock buyback program and changes to the board of directors
* Declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.11 per share or $0.22 annually
* Authorized company to make up to $25.0 million in purchases of company shares
* Angela E. Kouplen, along with two incumbents, Paul K. Lackey, Jr. and A. H. McElroy II, were elected to company's board
* Says all shares purchased will be restored to status of authorized but unissued stock
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent