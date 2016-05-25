BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
May 25 China Recycling Energy Corporation :
* Announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
* China Recycling Energy Corp sees trading on split adjusted basis on Nasdaq commencing at open of stock market on May 26, 2016
* Purpose of reverse split is to raise per share trading price of co's stock to regain compliance with minimum continued listing requirement
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent