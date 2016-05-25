BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
May 25 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker hughes announces organizational and leadership changes
* Belgacem Chariag, who was vice president and chief integration officer, will serve as president, global operations
* Derek Mathieson will serve as chief commercial officer of newly formed commercial strategy organization
* Baker Hughes has combined its technology and global products and services (GPS) organizations to create one global organization
* All changes were effective as of May 24, 2016
* Consolidated previous regional operations structure into one global organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: