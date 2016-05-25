BRIEF-Oneok says oneok partners must pay termination fee of up to $300 mln
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kSOr0y) Further company coverage:
May 25 Rye Patch Gold Corp
* Rye patch signs agreement to acquire Florida Canyon gold mine and commitment letter for a US$27 million credit facility for mine restart
* Says total consideration of US$15 million in cash and 20 million common shares of company payable at closing
* Rye Patch Gold Corp says expects Florida Canyon to achieve commercial production from new leach pad in Q1 2017
* Says credit facility to fund proposed redevelopment of Florida Canyon Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Under arrangement, western resources will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company
