May 25 Centerra Gold Inc :
* Centerra Gold provides update on Kyrgyz Republic
environmental claims
* Court in Kyrgyz Republic today ruled against Kumtor
operating company, Centerra's unit, on environmental claim
* Court in Kyrgyz Republic awarded damages of approximately
U.S.$98.4 million after ruling against Centerra's Kyrgyz unit
* Environmental claim was brought by state inspectorate
office for environmental and technical safety of Kyrgyz Republic
(SIETS)
* Co,KOC strongly dispute SIETS claims, will appeal both
decisions to Bishkek city court, if necessary, to Kyrgyz
Republic Supreme Court
* Will continue to challenge SIETS,SAEPF claims in Kyrgyz
courts
* Will challenge SIETS,SAEPF claims by commencing
international arbitration proceedings in accordance with
restated investment agreement
* There is also claim before court made by another Kyrgyz
Government Agency alleging KOC owes pollution fees and claims
damages of $220 million
* Next court hearing in the Kyrgyz Republic State agency for
environment and forestry protection claim is scheduled for May
30
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)