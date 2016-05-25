May 25 Pure Storage Inc

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.34

* Sees q2 non-gaap gross margin in range of 65% to 68%

* Sees q2 non-gaap operating margin in range of -30% to -26%

* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $153 million to $157 million

* Q1 revenue $139.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $138.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)