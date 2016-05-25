BRIEF-Posera appoints Dan Poirier as CEO
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
May 25 Pure Storage Inc
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.34
* Sees q2 non-gaap gross margin in range of 65% to 68%
* Sees q2 non-gaap operating margin in range of -30% to -26%
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $153 million to $157 million
* Q1 revenue $139.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $138.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Filed settlement to its electric security plan pending at public utilities commission of Ohio
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer