BRIEF-Harley-Davidson increases dividend to $0.365 per share
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Netapp Inc
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company will increase Q1 fiscal year 2017 dividend by 6 pct to $0.19 per share
* NetApp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $1.38 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34 to $0.39
* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.13 to $0.18
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.2 billion to $1.35 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 pm: S&P Global Ratings analysts to discuss impact of Union Budget via conference call in Mumbai. 2:00 pm: Moody's & ICRA webcast on impact of Union Budget in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-
SEOUL, Feb 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a manufacturing base in the United States for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, amid growing concerns about protectionist policies pursued by the new Trump administration.