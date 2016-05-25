May 25 Pvh Corp

* Qtrly revenue in Calvin Klein business for quarter increased 13% on a constant currency basis from $654 million in prior year's q1

* Q1 revenue increased 3% on constant currency basis (increased 2% on a gaap basis to $1.92 billion) compared to year ago q1 revenue of $1.88 billion

* Raises full year non-gaap eps guidance

* Q1 total revenue $1,917.8 million versus $1,879.3 million last year

* Calvin Klein North America revenue increased 14% on a constant currency basis compared to $339 million in q1 of 2015

* Revenue in 2016 is currently projected to increase approximately 2% on both a constant currency and a gaap basis as compared to 2015.

* Revenue in q2 of 2016 is currently projected to increase approximately 5% on a constant currency basis

* Revenue for Calvin Klein business in q2 is currently projected to increase approximately 13% on a constant currency basis

* Currently projected that 2016 revenue for calvin klein business will increase approximately 5% on a constant currency basis

* 2016 revenue for Tommy Hilfiger business is currently projected to increase approximately 5% on a constant currency basis

* Revenue in Tommy Hilfiger business for quarter increased 4% on a constant currency basis from $767 million in prior year's q1

* Tommy Hilfiger North America qtrly revenue decreased 5% on both a constant currency and a gaap basis compared to $354 million in q1 of 2015

* Tommy Hilfiger North America comparable store sales declined 10% compared to prior year's q1

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.25 to $1.30

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $6.45 to $6.55

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $2.83

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.50