May 25 Williams-sonoma Inc
* Operating margin in Q1 16 was 5.8% compared to 7.0% in q1
15
* Sonoma inc - we are on track to deliver on both our near
and longer-term goals
* Gross margin was 35.8% in q1 16 versus 36.8% in q1 15
* Comparable brand revenue growth in q1 16 increased 4.5%
* Sees q2 total net revenues $1,145 - $1,175 millions
* Sees q2 comparable brand revenue up 1% - 4%
* Sees q2 diluted eps $0.54 - $0.60
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 revenue $1.098 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08
billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)