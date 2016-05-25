May 25 Guess? Inc

* Guess inc says q2 consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 0.5% and 2.5% in u.s. Dollars and constant currency

* Guess inc says q2 operating margin is expected to be between 1.5% and 2.5% and includes 60 basis points of currency headwind

* Guess inc says estimated impact on earnings per share of currency headwinds is approximately $0.06 in q2

* Guess inc says fy consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 5.5% and 7.5% in u.s. Dollars

* Q1 retail comp sales including e-commerce decreased 4% in u.s. Dollars and 3% in constant currency

* Guess inc says fy gaap operating margin is expected to be between 3.0% and 4.0% and includes 40 basis points of currency headwind

* Guess inc says estimated impact on earnings per share of currency headwinds is approximately $0.12 in fy

* Guess inc says fy adjusted operating margin is expected to be between 3.5% and 4.5%

* Guess inc says currency tailwinds are expected to positively impact consolidated revenue growth by approximately 0.5% in fy

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $575.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* guess?, inc. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.23

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $449 million versus i/b/e/s view $464.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.75

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.48 to $0.68

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.75

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.48 to $0.68