BRIEF-Harley-Davidson increases dividend to $0.365 per share
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Csra Inc
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5,000 million - $5,200 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.91 - $2.04
* Sees affirms its long-term model of average compound annual growth in revenue of 2 percent to 3 percent
* Affirms its long-term model of average compound annual growth in adjusted eps of 8 percent to 10 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $5.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Csra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 revenue $1.29 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.31 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
SEOUL, Feb 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a manufacturing base in the United States for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, amid growing concerns about protectionist policies pursued by the new Trump administration.