BRIEF-Harley-Davidson increases dividend to $0.365 per share
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Amerco
* Qtrly total revenues $683.2 million versus $642.7 million
* For quarter ended march 31, 2016 , company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $52.6 million , or $2.68 per share
* Amerco reports fiscal 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SEOUL, Feb 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a manufacturing base in the United States for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, amid growing concerns about protectionist policies pursued by the new Trump administration.