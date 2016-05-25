UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
May 25 (Reuters) -
* Deal will form an estimated $8.4 billion enterprise value reit
* New York Reit Inc Says Transaction Will Be Tax Free to nyrt shareholders
* New york reit inc says combined company will be headquartered in chevy chase, md with a regional office in new york city
* Says as part of transaction, nyrt's external management contract will be terminated upon closing
* Post deal, nyrt stockholders will own about 34.8% of combined company's shares and units and jbg equityholders will own about 65.2%
* Jbg toget 319.9 million shares of stock, operating partnership units of nyrt for interests in jbg properties and contribution of its management co
* Upon closing, new board of directors of combined company will be comprised of nine members, a majority of whom will be independent
* New york reit inc says matt kelly will be named chief executive officer of combined company
* Michael happel , nyrt's current ceo has agreed to assist in transition;will serve as consultant to combined co for a transition period
* Combined company to be renamed jbg realty trust
* Pro forma for combination, two largest stakeholders in jbg, will own approximately 10% and 15%, respectively of combined company
* Combined company intends to obtain a new senior unsecured credit facility of up to $1.5 billion
* Combined company intends to pursue strategic joint ventures, recapitalizations, and disposition of select non-core properties
* Jbg team to internally manage combined company, terminating existing nyrt management agreement
* New york reit to combine with the jbg companies to create $8.4 billion new york city and washington, d.c. Reit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.