BRIEF-Harley-Davidson increases dividend to $0.365 per share
Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent
May 25 Modine Manufacturing Co
* Modine reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Sees full fiscal year-over-year sales down 1 percent to up 3 percent
* Sees FY adjusted operating income of $65 million to $71 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 sales fell 5.3 percent to $343.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.87
Q4 earnings per share $0.16
SEOUL, Feb 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a manufacturing base in the United States for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, amid growing concerns about protectionist policies pursued by the new Trump administration.