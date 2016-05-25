May 25 Brookfield Asset Management Inc

* Due to investor demand, size of offering was increased from $350 million to $500 million

* Notes will have a coupon of 4.25%, will be issued at a price equal to 99.036% of their face value for an effective yield of 4.37%

* Brookfield asset management announces pricing of $500 million notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)