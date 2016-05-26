BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 Destination Maternity Corp :
* Destination Maternity reports improved first quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 sales $124.4 million versus $141.6 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 5.4 percent
* Company updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2016
* Comparable sales expected to be flat for full fiscal year with greater improvement in second half of fiscal 2016
* 2016 gross margin to increase approximately 200 to 300 basis points year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.