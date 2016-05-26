May 26 Destination Maternity Corp :

* Destination Maternity reports improved first quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 sales $124.4 million versus $141.6 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 5.4 percent

* Company updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2016

* Comparable sales expected to be flat for full fiscal year with greater improvement in second half of fiscal 2016

* 2016 gross margin to increase approximately 200 to 300 basis points year-over-year