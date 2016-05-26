BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 Royal Bank Of Canada :
* Royal Bank Of Canada reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share C$1.66
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As at April 30, 2016, Basel III Cet1 ratio was 10.3%, up 40 BPS compared to last quarter
* Qtrly total PCL of $460 million was up $50 million or 12% from last quarter
* Qtrly personal & commercial banking net income was a record $1,297 million, up $97 million or 8% compared to last year
* Qtrly wealth management net income of $386 million was up $115 million or 42% from last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.