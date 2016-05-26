BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 Tech Data Corp
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 earnings per share $0.94
* Q1 sales $6.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.39 to $1.49
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $6.55 billion to $6.75 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35, revenue view $6.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.