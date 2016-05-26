May 26 Renewable Energy Group Inc

* Intends to offer, $125 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2036

* Intends to use about $50 million of net proceeds to repurchase portion of co's outstanding 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2019

* Renewable energy group announces proposed offering of $125 million of convertible senior notes