May 26 Titan Machinery Inc
* Announces results for fiscal first quarter ended April 30,
2016
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.21 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $284.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.6
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* On track to achieve our $100 million inventory reduction
goal and modeling assumptions for fiscal 2017
* "Continue to face headwinds in agricultural and
construction segments"
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS range from slight loss to
break-even
* Ahead of schedule in marketing of aged inventory, having
sold $25 million of $74 million targeted aged equipment
inventory in q1 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)