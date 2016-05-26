May 26 Movado Group Inc

* Updates full year outlook to sales of $565 million to $580 million and operating income of $55 million to $60 million

* Anticipates net income in fiscal 2017 to be approximately $36.5 million to $40.0 million, or $1.55 to $1.70 per diluted share

* Movado group inc sees full year operating income of $55 million to $60 million

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.13per share

* "given current retail trends, particularly in fashion watch category in us, we feel it is prudent to lower our annual outlook"

* Movado group, inc. Announces first quarter results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.55 to $1.70

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Sees fy 2017 sales $565 million to $580 million

* Q1 sales $114.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $115.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 excluding items