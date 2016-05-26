May 26 Trina Solar Ltd -
* Qtrly net revenues were $816.9 million , a decrease of
15.1% from Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly gross margin was 17.1%, compared with 19.1% in Q4
* Trina Solar Ltd qtrly total module shipments were 1,423.3
MW, decreased 19.9% sequentially
* Reiterates 2016 total PV module shipment guidance of
between 6.30 GW and 6.55 GW
* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted ads $0.29
* Expects to ship between 1.50 GW and 1.60 GW of PV modules
in q2
* Updates 2016 guidance of global solar power project
connections to between 400 MW and 500 MW from original guidance
of 750 MW to 850 MW
* Year-Over-Year increase in revenues and shipments for
quarter was mainly driven by markets in China , U.S., and India
* Trina Solar announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $816.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $786.1
million
