May 26 West Corp

* West Corporation announces proposed refinancing of existing debt

* West Corp says extension of its existing $300 million revolving credit facility, currently set to mature July 2019

* Proceeds of combined refinancing will be used primarily for repayment or extension of term B-10 loans, currently set to mature June 2018 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)