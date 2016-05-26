May 26 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Provides update on IONIS-TTR Rx program

* Currently evaluating IONIS-TTR Rx in an ongoing Phase 3 study, neuro-ttr, in patients with transthyretin familial amyloid polyneuropathy

* GSK not to initiate Phase 3 outcome study, cardio-ttr, which was planned to evaluate IONIS-TTR Rx in patients with ttr amyloid cardiomyopathy

* GSK will consider options for ttr amyloid cardiomyopathy once additional clinical data are available from ongoing studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)