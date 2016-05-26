PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 2
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 26 Chico's Fas Inc
* Chico's FAS Inc reports first quarter results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 sales $643 million versus I/B/E/S view $667.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 4.2 pct decrease in comparable sales for Q1
* Announced new initiatives to improve its supply chain, enhance its marketing efforts and leverage non-merchandise procurement
* New initiatives are expected to reduce complexity and standardize processes across organization
* New initiatives are expected to generate about $50 million to $70 million in annualized savings
* New cost cutting actions are in addition to previously announced realignment of company's marketing and digital commerce functions
* For Q1, gross margin was $262.3 million , or 40.8 pct, compared to $295.6 million , or 42.4 pct
* For Q1, company recorded pre-tax restructuring and strategic charges of $3.7 million
* At end of Q1 of 2016, inventories totaled $268.0 million compared to $270.3 million last year
* Combined, marketing realignment and new initiatives are estimated to generate $65 million to $85 million in annual savings
* Anticipates generating $15 million of these costs savings in fiscal 2016, and expects initiatives to be fully implemented during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)