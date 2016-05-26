May 26 Westport Innovations Inc :

* Final exchange ratio has been determined for proposed business combination with Fuel Systems Solutions Inc

* Fuel Systems stockholders to get 2.4755 Westport common shares for each share of Fuel Systems owned upon completion of merger

* Westport announces exchange ratio for merger agreement with Fuel Systems