Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition - WSJ
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
May 26 Westport Innovations Inc :
* Final exchange ratio has been determined for proposed business combination with Fuel Systems Solutions Inc
* Fuel Systems stockholders to get 2.4755 Westport common shares for each share of Fuel Systems owned upon completion of merger
* Westport announces exchange ratio for merger agreement with Fuel Systems
Feb 1 British sporting goods company Sports Direct International Plc is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.
